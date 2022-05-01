SRH vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Dream11 prediction, Playing XI, toss; Dhoni returns as captain in Chennai vs Hyderabad, stats

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of IPL 2022 Match 46 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the MCA Stadium in Pune.

4:42PM: The mantle of captaincy seemed to have bogged down Ravindra Jadeja. Can he redeem himself quickly as CSK attempts to stay alive in the playoffs race? Also, is the Super Kings walking backwards with MS Dhoni's return as skipper? Lots to ponder in the upcoming days for the defending champion.

MS #Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.#IPL2022 #CSK https://t.co/jHFdOskdIG pic.twitter.com/czuLbOLbcj — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) April 30, 2022

PREVIEW

It may have entered the Indian Premier League’s 2022 edition as the defending champion. But for a better part of its campaign so far, Chennai Super Kings has hardly shown any signs of being a champion outfit.

Languishing towards the bottom of the table - with just two wins from eight games so far - MS Dhoni's men will definitely know that their last crack towards the title defence will have to begin against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium on Sunday night.

Besides a misfiring top-order, lack of wicket-taking bowlers has haunted the Super Kings so far. It will be interesting to see if Matheesha Pathirana, the slinging pacer from Sri Lanka, is handed a debut during the southern Indian derby.

The Super Kings will also be looking forward to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Choudhary, the two Maharashtra boys in its line-up, to put up an inspiring performance on their home ground. While opener Gaikwad has had a largely quiet season so far, left-arm pacer Choudhary has been one of the bright spots in the Super Kings campaign so far.

While Super Kings will be looking forward to unleashing their firepower against the best pace quartet of the tournament, the Sunrisers will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing loss against Gujarat Titans in its last outing.



Kane Williamson and Co. couldn’t have asked for a better opponent than CSK to resurrect its campaign. After all, on the back of two losses at the start of its campaign, it was the face-off against Super Kings that kickstarted the Sunrisers’ five-match winning streak.

Can the Sunrisers maintain a clean slate against the Super Kings? Over to Sunday night!

- Amol Karhadkar





PREDICTED XIs

PBKS vs CSK PREDICTED XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK vs SRH DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Nicholas Pooran Batters: Ambati Rayudu, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram (c) Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, T Natarajan, Umran Malik (vc) Team Composition: SRH 7:4 CSK Credits Left: 0.5





Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

