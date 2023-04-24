DC assistant coach Watson hails ‘world-class’ Axar Patel ahead of SRH clash

In the last 10 matches that Axar Patel has played, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Tests against Australia, the all-rounder has scored 285 runs with two half-centuries and has remained unbeaten on four occasions.

It is this transformation that has made Axar a ‘world-class’ power-hitter in the eyes of Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Shane Watson.

