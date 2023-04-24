Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook (vc), Prithvi Shaw
All-rounders: Axar Patel (c), Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (batting first): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje,
Delhi Capitals predicted XI (bowling first): David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.
DC Impact Player options: Prithvi Shaw, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Sarfaraz Khan.
SRH predicted XI (batting first): Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande
SRH predicted XI (bowling first): Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (C), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi
Impact Player options: Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Marco Jansen, Mayank Dagar, Kartik Tyagi.
In the last 10 matches that Axar Patel has played, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Tests against Australia, the all-rounder has scored 285 runs with two half-centuries and has remained unbeaten on four occasions.
It is this transformation that has made Axar a ‘world-class’ power-hitter in the eyes of Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Shane Watson.
Played: 21
SRH: 11
DC: 9
Tied: 1
Last Result: Delhi Capitals won by 21 runs (Mumbai, 2022)
The coin flip has favoured David Warner in four of Delhi’s six matches so far. However, the side won only one of those four games. Aiden Markram has been around for SRH at coin flips five times this season, winning three of them.
SRH: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.
DC: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Priyam Garg, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw.
Which TV channels will broadcast SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be telecast live across the Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST.
Where is the SRH vs DC IPL 2023 live streaming available?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinemas app/website.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to get its IPL campaign back on track when it takes on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Monday.
DC snapped its five-game losing streak after securing a nervy four-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to register its first points. DC has two points with just one win and five losses from its six games.
FULL PREVIEW: