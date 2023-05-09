IPL News

IPL 2023: Suryakumar carnage helps MI hammer RCB, climb to third spot

Riding on Suryakumar’s 35-ball 83, Mumbai Indians overhauled the target with a whopping 21 balls to spare against Royal Challengers Bangalore and accomplish its third successive successful 200-plus chase.

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai 09 May, 2023 23:45 IST
Mumbai 09 May, 2023 23:45 IST
Suryakumar Yadav notched up his highest IPL score as MI walloped RCB at the Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav notched up his highest IPL score as MI walloped RCB at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Riding on Suryakumar’s 35-ball 83, Mumbai Indians overhauled the target with a whopping 21 balls to spare against Royal Challengers Bangalore and accomplish its third successive successful 200-plus chase.

Virat Kohli perished in the first over. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for his fifth consecutive single-digit score. Still, the capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium was enthralled in a high-scoring IPL 2023 affair between host Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis and maverick Glenn Maxwell set the stage ablaze with a 120-run partnership off 61 balls. Suryakumar Yadav’s blitzkrieg then had RCB reeling under the mat as MI made a mockery of a 200-run target.

Riding on Suryakumar’s 35-ball 83 and his 140-run association with Nehal Wadhera for the third wicket off 66 balls, MI overhauled the target with a whopping 21 balls to spare, earning its third successful 200-plus chase this season.

POINTS TABLE UPDATE AFTER MI VS RCB\

By the time Wadhera joined Suryakumar in the middle, Ishan Kishan had already made optimum use of the Powerplay and got MI off the blocks. The duo then kept scoring freely for the next six overs until Surykumar decided to change the gears in trademark fashion.

The last 12 balls Suryakumar faced after facing a dot ball fetched him a whopping 44 runs. Mohammed Siraj was smoked down the ground, Vyshak Vijayakumar’s full toss was sent packing into the top tier of the Vijay Merchant Pavilion, and Wanindu Hasaranga was swept into the stands.

Suryakumar’s audacious display not only helped Mumbai Indians notch up its sixth win, but the Net Run Rate (NRR) difference meant MI catapulted into the third position on the points table.

Also Read
MI vs RCB Highlights: MI 200/4 (16.3) beats RCB 199/6 (20) by six wickets - Surya, Wadhera hit half-centuries

The MI batting unit, however, would realise that had it not been for its bowlers pulling the plug on its rival’s shaky lower middle-order, the target could have been well in excess of 220.

With du Plessis scooping and driving a hapless MI attack with aplomb and Maxwell at his innovative best, RCB was running away with the game. It took Jason Behrendorff, who had struck twice in the Powerplay, to return into the attack for MI to break the lethal 120-run association off just 61 balls. Starting from Maxwell’s slog-sweep to the deep midwicket fielder, RCB’s middle order ghosts came back to haunt it as it lost three wickets in 10 balls.

It was followed by RCB managing just 47 runs off its last five overs, which was far too low on a belter. With an on-song Suryakumar at the crease later on, even a strong finish may not have been enough.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us