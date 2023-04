Tim David smashes 114-metre six, second longest six of IPL 2023

Tim David of Mumbai Indians smashed a 114-metre six against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede tadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Aussie powerhouse smoked a full-toss delivery from pacer Nathan Ellis over mid-wicket for the huge maximum in the 18th over during Mumbai’s 215-run chase. David’s six is the second-longest maximum so far this season.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has hit the longest six of the season so far, a 115-metre maximum against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.

Here are the longest sixes of IPL 2023 so far: