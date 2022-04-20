Videos

Mike Hesson lauds RCB openers du Plessis and Rawat

Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Mike Hesson praised the opening batters Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat. The duo has had three 50-plus opening partnerships so far in this edition's IPL.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 April, 2022 13:28 IST

Mike Hesson lauds RCB openers du Plessis and Rawat

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 April, 2022 13:28 IST
pant-agarwal
DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for
lsg-rcb
LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for, Predicted XI
IPL 2022: KKR vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

 More Videos
IPL 2022: CSK vs GT Predicted XI, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: MI vs LSG head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
DC vs RCB, IPL 2022: Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
RR v GT
IPL 2022: RR vs GT head-to-head stats, players to watch out for, predicted XI
Shivam Dube dedicates monstrous knock vs RCB to dad
IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
Rashid Khan on SRH: Hard to move from team you've spent five years with