Videos Mike Hesson lauds RCB openers du Plessis and Rawat Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Mike Hesson praised the opening batters Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat. The duo has had three 50-plus opening partnerships so far in this edition's IPL. Team Sportstar 20 April, 2022 13:28 IST