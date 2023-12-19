IPL Auction 2024: Rovman Powell first player to be sold, joins Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.4 crore

Rovman Powell became the first player to be sold in the 2024 IPL Auction in Dubai on Tuesday, after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 7.4 crore. RR and Kolkata Knight Riders were locked in a bidding war for Powell.

The West Indies T20I captain has previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

RELATED | IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates

The 30-year-old Powell had a strong T20 series against England, scoring a fifty in the second match.

Bridgetown se SMS tak. 🔥



Rovman is a Royal again, also for Rajasthan. 💗 pic.twitter.com/gqcUQLSA8U — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 19, 2023

Royals spent half their purse on Powell, who also represents the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.

Powell has scored 257 runs in 17 IPL matches, at a strike rate of 146.02. The Caribbean has a personal best of 67 not out, which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022.

Powell is an experienced hand in the 20-over format, with nearly 200 matches under his belt.

Powell has extensive captaincy creds as well. He led the Jamaica Tallawahs to the CPL title last year in his third year in charge full-time and also captained Jamaica to the Regional Super50 title in 2022.