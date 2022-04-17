IPL 2022: SRH makes it four in a row as Bhuvneshwar, Umran overwhelm PBKS

Mayank Agarwal was missing, having hurt his toe on Saturday. Punjab Kings, with Shikhar Dhawan at the helm, missed its skipper badly as the Sunrisers Hyderabad pace quartet set up the fourth consecutive win for the side in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3 for 22) was at his miserly best while Umran Malik (4 for 28) continued to spew venom as Sunrisers bowled the Kings out for 151 at the DY Patil Stadium. Despite Kane Williamson perishing early, the Sunrisers batters ensured the chase remained in control, winning by seven wickets with as many balls to spare.

For the second time in three days, Sunrisers’ Fantastic Four emerged as the architects of the win. Despite Liam Livingstone’s power-packed fifty, the Sunrisers pacers dominated the Powerplay and the death overs.

Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar were on the ball, the latter hitting Dhawan on the box. Bhuvneshwar struck in his second over with a short ball to Dhawan that the veteran could only hole out to mid-on. With T. Natarajan luring Prabhsimran into a false stroke in the Powerplay and J. Suchith trapping Jonny Bairstow lbw after the Englishman’s failed attempt to sweep the spinner, the stage was set for Umran to rattle the Kings.

The Kashmir Express did just that as Jitesh Sharma top-edged the bowler for a skier. At 61 for four, having waged an assault on Jansen in the last over of the Powerplay, Livingstone (60, 33b, 5x4, 4x6) cut loose. His upper cut and pull off Malik were a treat to watch.

Umran Malik on fire

Shahrukh Khan, unable to rotate the strike, hung on as the duo set the platform for a strong finish. At 132 for four in 16 overs, the Kings could have hoped for a target close to 180.

The next four overs yielded just 19 runs for six wickets as Bhuvneshwar and Malik ripped through the Kings. Bhuvneshwar struck on his first ball on return, Shahrukh’s attempted swat resulting in a top-edge to Williamson. In the penultimate over, despite conceding a six off Odean Smith, Bhuvneshwar had the prize scalp of Livingstone, Williamson diving forward at cover.

What followed was mayhem as Malik became only the fourth bowler in IPL history to bowl the last over of an innings as maiden. To top it all, he ran though the lower order, picking three wickets. The last ball of the innings resulted in a run-out.

That last over seemed to have taken the zing out of the Kings as they never looked to be in the game in the latter half.