IPL 2022 Points Table: Gujarat Titans moves to second spot after thrilling win over Punjab Kings IPL Points Table 2022: Here's the updated team rankings after every match in the Tata Indian Premier League. Team Sportstar 08 April, 2022 23:45 IST Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes off the last two balls to help Gujarat Titans seal a thrilling six-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Friday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 08 April, 2022 23:45 IST Here's the updated IPL 2022 points table with team standings. IPL 2022 Updated Points Table:Sr noTeamsPlayedWonLostNRRPoints1Kolkata Knight Riders431+1.10262Gujarat Titans330+0.34963Lucknow Super Giants431+0.25664Rajasthan Royals321+1.12845Royal Challengers Bangalore321+0.15946Punjab Kings422+0.15247Delhi Capitals312-0.11628Chennai Super Kings303-1.25109Mumbai Indians303-1.362010Sunrisers Hyderabad202-1.8250The rankings will be updated at the end of every match.