IPL 2022 Points Table: Gujarat Titans moves to second spot after thrilling win over Punjab Kings

IPL Points Table 2022: Here's the updated team rankings after every match in the Tata Indian Premier League.

08 April, 2022 23:45 IST

Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes off the last two balls to help Gujarat Titans seal a thrilling six-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Friday.   -  SPORTZPICS

Here's the updated IPL 2022 points table with team standings.

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table:

Sr noTeamsPlayedWonLostNRRPoints
1Kolkata Knight Riders431+1.1026
2Gujarat Titans330+0.3496
3Lucknow Super Giants431+0.2566
4Rajasthan Royals321+1.1284
5Royal Challengers Bangalore321+0.1594
6Punjab Kings422+0.1524
7Delhi Capitals312-0.1162
8Chennai Super Kings303-1.2510
9Mumbai Indians303-1.3620
10Sunrisers Hyderabad202-1.8250

The rankings will be updated at the end of every match.

