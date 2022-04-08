IPL 2022 Points Table: Gujarat Titans moves to second spot after thrilling win over Punjab Kings

Here's the updated IPL 2022 points table with team standings.

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table:

Sr no Teams Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 +1.102 6 2 Gujarat Titans 3 3 0 +0.349 6 3 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 +0.256 6 4 Rajasthan Royals 3 2 1 +1.128 4 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 2 1 +0.159 4 6 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 +0.152 4 7 Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 -0.116 2 8 Chennai Super Kings 3 0 3 -1.251 0 9 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 -1.362 0 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 0 2 -1.825 0

The rankings will be updated at the end of every match.