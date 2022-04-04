IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022 Orange Cap updated table today: Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler lead run-scorers race IPL 2022: Here is the updated table of the Orange Cap contenders in the ongoing IPL season. Mumbai Indans' Ishan Kishan leads the list with 135 runs. Team Sportstar 04 April, 2022 08:46 IST Ishan Kishan leads the Orange Cap table with 135 runs in two matches. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 04 April, 2022 08:46 IST IPL 2022: Orange CapThe Orange Cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer every season. Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad won the orange cap last season, having scored 635 runs.READ | IPL 2022 Purple Cap updated table today: Umesh Yadav leads wicket-takers race Here are the top-run scorers of IPL 2022 thus far:RankNameMatchesInningsRunsHSAVESR100s50s4s6s1Ishan Kishan (MI)2213581*135.00148.35021632Jos Buttler (RR)2213510067.50140.62101483Shivam Dube (CSK)331095736.33165.15011154Liam Livingstone (PBKS)33986032.67168.9601685Andre Russell (KKR)329570*95.00193.8801311Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match.ORANGE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS2008 - Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab):Matches: 11, Runs: 616, Avg: 68.44, Strike Rate: 139.68 100s: 1, 50s: 5 2009 - Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings):Matches: 12, Runs: 572, Avg: 52, Strike Rate: 144.81, 100s: -, 50s: 5 2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians):Matches: 15, Runs: 618, Avg: 47.53, Strike Rate: 132.61, 100s: -, 50s: 5 2011 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore):Matches: 12, Runs: 608, Avg: 67.55, Strike Rate: 183.13, 100s: 2, 50s: 3 2012 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore):Matches: 15, Runs: 733, Avg: 61.08, Strike Rate: 160.74, 100s: 1, 50s: 7 2013 - Michael Hussey (Chennai Super Kings):Matches: 17, Runs: 733, Avg: 52.35, Strike Rate: 129.5, 100s: -, 50s: 6 2014 - Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders):Matches: 16, Runs: 660, Avg: 44, Strike Rate: 137.78, 100s: -, 50s: 5 2015 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 14, Runs: 562, Avg: 43.23, Strike Rate: 156.54, 100s: -, 50s: 7 2016 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore):Matches: 16, Runs: 973, Avg: 81.08, Strike Rate: 152.03, 100s: 4, 50s: 7 2017 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 14, Runs: 641, Avg: 58.27, Strike Rate: 141.81, 100s: 1, 50s: 4 2018 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 17, Runs: 735, Avg: 52.5, Strike Rate: 142.44, 100s: -, 50s: 8 2019 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 12, Runs: 692, Avg: 69.2, Strike Rate: 143.86, 100s: 1, 50s: 8 2020 - KL Rahul (Punjab Kings):Matches: 14, Runs: 670, Avg: 55.83, Strike Rate: 129.34, 100s: 1, 50s: 52021 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 16, Runs: 635, Avg: 45.35, Strike Rate: 136.26, 100s: 1, 50s: 4 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :