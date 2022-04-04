IPL News

IPL 2022 Orange Cap updated table today: Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler lead run-scorers race

IPL 2022: Here is the updated table of the Orange Cap contenders in the ongoing IPL season. Mumbai Indans' Ishan Kishan leads the list with 135 runs.

04 April, 2022 08:46 IST

Ishan Kishan leads the Orange Cap table with 135 runs in two matches.   -  SPORTZPICS

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

The Orange Cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer every season. Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad won the orange cap last season, having scored 635 runs.

Here are the top-run scorers of IPL 2022 thus far:

RankNameMatchesInningsRunsHSAVESR100s50s4s6s
1Ishan Kishan (MI)2213581*135.00148.3502163
2Jos Buttler (RR)2213510067.50140.6210148
3Shivam Dube (CSK)331095736.33165.1501115
4Liam Livingstone (PBKS)33986032.67168.960168
5Andre Russell (KKR)329570*95.00193.8801311


Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match.

ORANGE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS

2008 - Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab):

Matches: 11, Runs: 616, Avg: 68.44, Strike Rate: 139.68 100s: 1, 50s: 5
 

2009 - Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings):

Matches: 12, Runs: 572, Avg: 52, Strike Rate: 144.81, 100s: -, 50s: 5
 

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians):

Matches: 15, Runs: 618, Avg: 47.53, Strike Rate: 132.61, 100s: -, 50s:  5
 

2011 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore):

Matches: 12, Runs: 608, Avg: 67.55, Strike Rate: 183.13, 100s: 2, 50s: 3
 

2012 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore):

Matches: 15, Runs: 733, Avg: 61.08, Strike Rate: 160.74, 100s: 1, 50s: 7
 

2013 - Michael Hussey (Chennai Super Kings):

Matches: 17, Runs: 733, Avg: 52.35, Strike Rate: 129.5, 100s: -, 50s: 6
 

2014 - Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders):

Matches: 16, Runs: 660, Avg: 44, Strike Rate: 137.78, 100s: -, 50s: 5
 

2015 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 14, Runs: 562, Avg: 43.23, Strike Rate: 156.54, 100s: -, 50s: 7
 

2016 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore):

Matches: 16, Runs: 973, Avg: 81.08, Strike Rate: 152.03, 100s: 4, 50s: 7
 

2017 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 14, Runs: 641, Avg: 58.27, Strike Rate: 141.81, 100s: 1, 50s: 4
 

2018 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 17, Runs: 735, Avg: 52.5, Strike Rate: 142.44, 100s: -, 50s: 8
 

2019 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Matches: 12, Runs: 692, Avg: 69.2, Strike Rate: 143.86, 100s: 1, 50s: 8
 

2020 - KL Rahul (Punjab Kings):

Matches: 14, Runs: 670, Avg: 55.83, Strike Rate: 129.34, 100s: 1, 50s: 5


2021 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings):

Matches: 16, Runs: 635, Avg: 45.35, Strike Rate: 136.26, 100s: 1, 50s: 4

 

