IPL 2022 Orange Cap updated table today: Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler lead run-scorers race

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

The Orange Cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer every season. Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad won the orange cap last season, having scored 635 runs.

Here are the top-run scorers of IPL 2022 thus far:

Rank Name Matches Innings Runs HS AVE SR 100s 50s 4s 6s 1 Ishan Kishan (MI) 2 2 135 81* 135.00 148.35 0 2 16 3 2 Jos Buttler (RR) 2 2 135 100 67.50 140.62 1 0 14 8 3 Shivam Dube (CSK) 3 3 109 57 36.33 165.15 0 1 11 5 4 Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 3 3 98 60 32.67 168.96 0 1 6 8 5 Andre Russell (KKR) 3 2 95 70* 95.00 193.88 0 1 3 11



Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match.

ORANGE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS