Newly elected ICC Chair Jay Shah: Will ensure Test cricket remains priority as it forms bedrock of the game

The 35-year-old Shah will take over from the 62-year-old incumbent Greg Barclay on December 1 as the youngest ICC Chairman after the New Zealander decided against running for a third consecutive term of two years.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 23:19 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Jay Shah became the fifth Indian after late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to be elected for the high-profile job.
FILE PHOTO: Jay Shah became the fifth Indian after late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to be elected for the high-profile job. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jay Shah became the fifth Indian after late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to be elected for the high-profile job.

Newly-elected ICC Chairman Jay Shah on Tuesday said he will look to ensure that Test cricket forms the “bedrock” of the game in his tenure during which he will also try to “dismantle barriers that have hindered cricket’s progress”.

The 35-year-old Shah, who has been the BCCI secretary since 2019, will take over from the 62-year-old incumbent Greg Barclay on December 1 as the youngest ICC Chairman after the New Zealander decided against running for a third consecutive term of two years.

“While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game.

“We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal,” Shah said in a statement issued by the BCCI.

“I would like to work towards setting up a separate program for talent search during my tenure, and I look forward to your support in this program.” Shah emphasised on further lifting the standards of the game across the globe.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to ICC’s Member Boards for placing their trust in me to take over this prestigious role of the Chairman of the ICC. I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to elevate the standard of our game across the globe.

Also read | Jay Shah elected unopposed as ICC chairman, to take over in December

“As I step into this pivotal role, I am resolutely committed to meeting your high expectations and dedicating myself to the beautiful game of cricket,” he added.

Shah, who is the son of union home minister Amit Shah, will relinquish his position as the BCCI secretary at the board’s Annual General Meeting likely to be held towards the end of next month or in October.

Shah became the fifth Indian after late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to be elected for the high-profile job.

“With cricket poised to make its historic debut at the Olympics in 2028, we stand at the precipice of a transformative era. This juncture is not merely a milestone, it’s a clarion call for all of us involved in this magnificent sport.

“It is my privilege to lead the ICC during such an exciting period in our shared journey,” Shah said.

Shah said during his tenure as the ICC Chairman he would advocate for the growth of women’s and differently-abled cricketers.

“We must champion the ICC’s mission further by allocating more resources and attention to Women’s Cricket and Differently-abled Cricket. Together, we can empower these essential facets of the sport, making them not just visible but vibrant and thriving,” he said.

“I eagerly anticipate a tenure rich with collaborative efforts, striving to dismantle the barriers that have hindered cricket’s progress. Every challenge we face is an opportunity in disguise, and together, we will transform adversity into triumph.

“Let’s embark on this incredible journey, hand in hand, united by our passion for cricket and our belief in its extraordinary potential,” Shah noted.

