IPL News

IPL 2022 Purple Cap updated table today: Umesh Yadav leads wicket-takers list

IPL 2022: Here is the updated Purple Cap table in the ongoing IPL season. KKR's Umesh Yadav leads the list with eight wickets.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 April, 2022 08:46 IST

Umesh Yadav leads the purple cap list with eight wickets in three matches.   -  SPORTZPICS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 April, 2022 08:46 IST

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

The Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker every season. Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap in the 2021 edition, after picking 32 wickets in 15 matches.

READ | IPL 2022 Orange Cap updated table today: Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler lead run-scorers race

Here are the leading wicket-takers of the 2021 IPL season so far:

RankNameMatchesInningsWicketsBBIAVEEcoSR4w5w
1Umesh Yadav (KKR)3384/237.374.919.010
2Rahul Chahar (PBKS)3363/2510.005.0012.000
3Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)2253/229.606.009.600
4Mohammad Shami(GT)2253/2511.006.879.600
5Tim Southee (KKR)2253/2011.207.009.600


Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match.

PURPLE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS

2008 - Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals): Matches: 11, Wickets: 22, Economy: 6.46, Best: 6-14

2009 - R. P. Singh (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 6.98, Best: 4-22

2010 - Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 21, Economy: 7.29, Best: 3-26

2011 - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians): Matches: 16, Wickets: 28, Economy: 5.95, Best: 5-13

2012 - Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils): Matches: 16, Wickets: 25, Economy: 7.19, Best: 4-20

2013 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 18, Wickets: 32, Economy: 7.95, Best: 4-42

2014- Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 8.39, Best: 4-14

2015 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 8.14, Best: 3-22

2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 17, Wickets: 23, Economy: 7.42, Best: 4-29

2017- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 14, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.05, Best: 5-19

2018 - Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab): Matches: 14, Wickets: 24, Economy: 8, Best: 4-16

2019 - Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 6.69, Best: 4-12

2020 - Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): Matches: 17, Wickets: 30, Economy: 8.34, Best: 4-24

2021 - Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore): Matches: 15, Wickets: 32, Economy: 8.14, Best: 5-27

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App