IPL 2022 Purple Cap updated table today: Umesh Yadav leads wicket-takers list IPL 2022: Here is the updated Purple Cap table in the ongoing IPL season. KKR's Umesh Yadav leads the list with eight wickets. Team Sportstar 04 April, 2022 08:46 IST Umesh Yadav leads the purple cap list with eight wickets in three matches. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 04 April, 2022 08:46 IST IPL 2022: Purple CapThe Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker every season. Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap in the 2021 edition, after picking 32 wickets in 15 matches.READ | IPL 2022 Orange Cap updated table today: Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler lead run-scorers race Here are the leading wicket-takers of the 2021 IPL season so far:RankNameMatchesInningsWicketsBBIAVEEcoSR4w5w1Umesh Yadav (KKR)3384/237.374.919.0102Rahul Chahar (PBKS)3363/2510.005.0012.0003Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)2253/229.606.009.6004Mohammad Shami(GT)2253/2511.006.879.6005Tim Southee (KKR)2253/2011.207.009.600Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match.PURPLE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS2008 - Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals): Matches: 11, Wickets: 22, Economy: 6.46, Best: 6-142009 - R. P. Singh (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 6.98, Best: 4-222010 - Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 21, Economy: 7.29, Best: 3-262011 - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians): Matches: 16, Wickets: 28, Economy: 5.95, Best: 5-132012 - Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils): Matches: 16, Wickets: 25, Economy: 7.19, Best: 4-202013 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 18, Wickets: 32, Economy: 7.95, Best: 4-422014- Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 8.39, Best: 4-142015 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 8.14, Best: 3-222016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 17, Wickets: 23, Economy: 7.42, Best: 4-292017- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 14, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.05, Best: 5-192018 - Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab): Matches: 14, Wickets: 24, Economy: 8, Best: 4-162019 - Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 6.69, Best: 4-122020 - Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): Matches: 17, Wickets: 30, Economy: 8.34, Best: 4-242021 - Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore): Matches: 15, Wickets: 32, Economy: 8.14, Best: 5-27