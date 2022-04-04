IPL 2022 Purple Cap updated table today: Umesh Yadav leads wicket-takers list

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

The Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker every season. Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap in the 2021 edition, after picking 32 wickets in 15 matches.

Here are the leading wicket-takers of the 2021 IPL season so far: Rank Name Matches Innings Wickets BBI AVE Eco SR 4w 5w 1 Umesh Yadav (KKR) 3 3 8 4/23 7.37 4.91 9.0 1 0 2 Rahul Chahar (PBKS) 3 3 6 3/25 10.00 5.00 12.0 0 0 3 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 2 2 5 3/22 9.60 6.00 9.6 0 0 4 Mohammad Shami(GT) 2 2 5 3/25 11.00 6.87 9.6 0 0 5 Tim Southee (KKR) 2 2 5 3/20 11.20 7.00 9.6 0 0

Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match.

PURPLE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS