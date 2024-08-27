MagazineBuy Print

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo calls time on his career

The Chilean helped his national team win the Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016, both after penalty shootout victories against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in each final.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 23:33 IST , SANTIAGO - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo stops a penalty kick of Argentina's Ever Banega in a penalty kick shoot-out during the Copa America final match IN 2015.
FILE PHOTO: Chile’s goalkeeper Claudio Bravo stops a penalty kick of Argentina’s Ever Banega in a penalty kick shoot-out during the Copa America final match IN 2015. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo stops a penalty kick of Argentina's Ever Banega in a penalty kick shoot-out during the Copa America final match IN 2015. | Photo Credit: AP

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who was part of his country’s golden generation that won two Copa America titles, retired from football on Tuesday at age 41.

Bravo had also played for Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Sociedad. He won two Spanish league titles and one Champions League trophy with Barcelona and lifted three Premier League trophies with Man City.

“It is the moment to close a very important cycle in my life,” Bravo said in his social media channels. “I think I have made the right decision, a decision I thought long about.”

The Chilean helped his national team win the Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016, both after penalty shootout victories against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in each final.

The goalkeeper started his professional career in 2002 at local giant Colo Colo. He played for Real Sociedad between 2006 and 2014, moved to Barcelona and left in 2016 to join Man City. The Chilean spent four seasons at the Premier League club and signed for Real Betis in 2020.

Bravo’s last match with Chile’s national team was at the latest Copa America in the United States. He played 150 matches for “La Roja” after his debut in 2004.

Related Topics

Claudio Bravo /

Chile

