PBKS vs SRH live score, IPL 2022: Hyderabad looks to continue winning momentum vs Punjab, Playing 11, toss at 3 PM IST

PREVIEW

There will be little choose from on the basis of points table when Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, both having won three of their five games so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL), face each other on Sunday. But on the basis of current form, Punjab Kings know its task will be cut out at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



From starting off on a disappointing note, the Sunrisers have emerged as a side to beat, having registered a hat-trick of wins. Having trumped the Knight Riders less than 48 hours earlier, Kane Williamson’s warriors will be hoping to convert its fabulous Friday into a super Sunday.

The Sunrisers pace quartet has showcased that it’s one of the toughest bowling units to conquer. It will be up against a line-up that can potentially prove to be a happy headache for Bhuvneshwar and Co. and a worthy contest to witness for the spectators.



Captain Mayank Agarwal, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and Englishman Jonny Bairstow all like the ball coming on to the bat. If they can withstand the early onslaught, the Punjab Kings may hope to continue to remain in top four heading into a new week.



The match will also witness multiple battles within the battle. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran will be hoping to continue teammate Rahul Tripathi’s streak of exceeding expectations against their former IPL franchise.



Ditto will be the case in the opposition camp, with Dhawan and Bairstow ready to fire on all cylinders versus their former franchise.