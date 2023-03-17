Cricket

Ireland to host India for three T20Is in August

Hardik Pandya had led India during the two-match series at the same venue last year.

PTI
17 March, 2023 16:23 IST
Umran Malik in action against Ireland during a T20I last year.

Umran Malik in action against Ireland during a T20I last year. | Photo Credit: AFP

India will take on Ireland in a three-match T20 series in August this year, Cricket Ireland said in a statement on Friday.

“Irish cricket fans will be able to enjoy watching the world’s number one T20 International side, India, when the Asian juggernauts return to Malahide for a three-match T20I series this August,” Cricket Ireland said in its statement.

“Summer 2023 will be a feast of men’s cricket but will look very different to normal for fans. We can today confirm India visiting Ireland for a second consecutive year and confirm the World Cup Super League series against Bangladesh will proceed in early May.

“This is on top of the already announced Test match at Lord’s in June and the three-match ODI series in September against England,” Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said.

Ireland will also play its final ODI Super League series against Bangladesh at Chelmsford in May to maximise its chances of automatic qualification for the 50-over World Cup.

