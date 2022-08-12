Cricket

Ireland beats Afghanistan to take 2-0 lead in T20 series

AP
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND 12 August, 2022 08:18 IST
FILE PHOTO: Captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored for Ireland with a 36-ball 46, which included six fours and one six.

FILE PHOTO: Captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored for Ireland with a 36-ball 46, which included six fours and one six. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ireland beat Afghanistan by five wickets on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in their five-match Twenty20 International series.

Afghanistan won the toss and struggled with the bat as Ireland bowlers Josh Little, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany took two wickets apiece.

The tourist reached 122 for eight from its 20 overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scored with 36 from 42 balls.

Ireland lost opener Paul Stirling (4) in the third over with only seven runs on the board, but captain Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker shared 65 for the second wicket, with Balbirnie making 46 from 36 balls and Tucker 27 from 28.

Mohammad Nabi took two for 15 for Afghanistan, but George Dockrell’s unbeaten 25 helped Ireland reach its target with an over to spare.

