World Cup Super League points table: South Africa qualifies for 2023 ODI WC after Ireland vs Bangladesh washed out due to rain

The first ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh was washed out due to rain at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Tuesday, which helped South Africa to achieve direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

South Africa became the eighth and last team to directly qualify for the CWC which will be hosted by India later this year. The Proteas had finished with 98 points in 21 matches.

Ireland, which had 68 points prior to this game, needed to clean-sweep Bangladesh 3-0, which would have given it 30 points, putting it on par with South Africa with 98 points, where the net run rate would have come into play.

The no result has forced Ireland to join the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands, which will compete in the World Cup Qualifiers tournament, along with five Associate teams.

Two out of these 10 teams from this tournament will then progress to the world cup.

New Zealand topped the super league table with 175 points in 24 matches, while England was placed second with 155 points in 24 games.

WORLD CUP SUPER LEAGE POINTS TABLE

Rank Teams Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points NRR Penalty Overs 1 New Zealand (Q) 24 16 5 0 3 175 +0.914 - 2 England (Q) 24 15 8 0 1 155 +0.976 - 3 India (host) (Q) 21 13 6 0 2 139 +0.782 1 4 Bangladesh (Q) 22 13 8 0 1 135 +0.233 - 5 Pakistan (Q) 21 13 8 0 0 130 +0.108 - 6 Australia (Q) 18 12 6 0 0 120 +0.785 - 7 Afghanistan (Q) 15 11 3 0 1 115 +0.573 - 8 South Africa 21 9 10 2 2 98 -0.077 2 9 West Indies 24 9 15 0 0 88 -0.738 2 10 Sri Lanka 24 7 14 0 3 81 -0.369 4 11 Ireland 22 6 13 0 3 73 -0.382 2 12 Zimbabwe 24 6 17 0 1 65 -0.952 - 13 Netherlands 24 3 20 0 1 35 -0.091 -

(The table is updated after IRE vs BAN, 1st ODI on May 9)