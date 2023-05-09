Cricket

World Cup Super League points table: South Africa qualifies for 2023 ODI WC after Ireland vs Bangladesh washed out due to rain

South Africa became the eight and last team to directly qualify for the CWC hosted by India later this year after confirming its top-eight spot in the world cup super league standings with 98 points in 21 matches.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 09 May, 2023 23:32 IST
South Africa became the eighth and last team to directly qualify for the CWC hosted by India later this year.

South Africa became the eighth and last team to directly qualify for the CWC hosted by India later this year.

The first ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh was washed out due to rain at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Tuesday, which helped South Africa to achieve direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Full list of teams that have qualified directly for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Ireland, which had 68 points prior to this game, needed to clean-sweep Bangladesh 3-0, which would have given it 30 points, putting it on par with South Africa with 98 points, where the net run rate would have come into play. 

The no result has forced Ireland to join the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands, which will compete in the World Cup Qualifiers tournament, along with five Associate teams.

Two out of these 10 teams from this tournament will then progress to the world cup.

New Zealand topped the super league table with 175 points in 24 matches, while England was placed second with 155 points in 24 games.

WORLD CUP SUPER LEAGE POINTS TABLE

RankTeamsMatches WonLost TiedNo ResultPoints NRRPenalty Overs
1New Zealand (Q)2416503175+0.914-
2England (Q)2415801155+0.976-
3India (host) (Q)2113602139+0.7821
4Bangladesh (Q)2213801135+0.233-
5Pakistan (Q)2113800130+0.108-
6Australia (Q)1812600120+0.785-
7Afghanistan (Q)1511301115+0.573-
8South Africa219102298-0.0772
9West Indies249150088-0.7382
10Sri Lanka247140381-0.3694
11Ireland226130373-0.3822
12Zimbabwe 246170165-0.952-
13Netherlands243200135-0.091-

(The table is updated after IRE vs BAN, 1st ODI on May 9)

