South Africa has become the eighth and last team to directly qualify for the men’s ODI World Cup later this year, after the One-Day International match between Ireland and Bangladesh at the County Ground in Chelmsford was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday.

Ireland’s loss puts the Proteas out of its reach on the ODI Super League standings, the Green and Whites having only 73 points from 22 games. South Africa has 98 from 21 matches.

Ireland, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands—the bottom five in Super League—will, however, have a second shot at a confirmed berth in the marquee tournament when it plays five other Associate nations—the USA, UAE, Nepal, Oman, and Scotland—at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier starting June 18 in Zimbabwe. Two of the ten teams in this competition will make the cut.

New Zealand topped the Super League table with 175 points in 24 matches, while England was placed second with 155 points from 24 games. India, placed third, automatically qualifies as host.

Direct qualifiers for men’s ICC World Cup 2023 -

New Zealand, England, India (host), Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa.