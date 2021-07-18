Ishan Kishan scores second fastest ODI fifty by a debutant in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan scored the second fastest half-century on ODI debut in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.

The left-hander reached the milestone in just 33 balls, behind teammate Krunal Pandya's record 26-ball fifty on ODI debut against England in March this year.

Kishan, who made 59 off 42, fell was caught behind off wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan.

The 23-year-old had also scored a fifty on his T20I debut against England earlier this year.

Born on July 18 1998, Kishan became only the second Indian to make his ODI debut on his birthday. Gursharan Singh, who made his ODI debut against Australia in 1990, was the first to do so.