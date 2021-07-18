Hardik Pandya returns to bowling in first ODI vs Sri Lanka

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to bowling in the first One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. He picked the wicket of Isuru Udana in the 47th over, and ended with figures of 1-33 in five overs.

Pandya had last bowled in the third and final ODI against England in March this year, where he returned with figures of 0-48 in nine overs. He hadn't bowled in the first leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Pandya had shown positive signs of building up to full fitness after a back surgery in 2019. He had bowled on one of the side pitches at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for around 30 minutes before the start of day's play during the second Test against England in February, much of it at full tilt with bowling coach Bharat Arun watching on.