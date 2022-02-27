IND v SL: Jadeja thanks captain Rohit for backing him

Ravindra Jadeja missed India’s last two international assignments - against South Africa and the West Indies - as he was recovering from a knee injury, which he sustained during the home series against New Zealand in November last year.

So when he returned to action in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, there were apprehensions about Jadeja’s fitness. But in the couple of matches that he has played so far, the all-rounder seems to have found his mojo. While he got very little chance with the bat in the first T20I in Lucknow, Jadeja made the most of the opportunity on Saturday as his quickfire 45 (18b, unbeaten) guided India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

And with Jadeja back in the scheme of things, India captain Rohit Sharma indicated that the team management wants to elevate him in the batting department as it is “very clear with what we want to achieve with him in white-ball cricket.”

After helping India seal the series win at the HPCA Stadium, Jadeja thanked Rohit for backing him. “I would like to thank Rohit because he trusts me and he believes that I can go out there and score runs for my team. So, whenever I get an opportunity, I will play according to the situation,” Jadeja said.

Chasing a target of 184, India was in a tricky situation when Jadeja walked in to bat. With seven overs remaining and 56 runs to chase, Jadeja backed the in-form Shreyas Iyer and ensured that India did not lose the plot. “I am enjoying batting at No. 5. I can take my time and place my innings according to the situation. I enjoyed my batting today and hopefully, I will continue scoring,” he said.

“I was looking to time the ball. The ball was coming nicely to the bat and the wicket was so good. So, me and Shreyas were looking to bat till the end,” Jadeja explained.

Talking about the time of his rehabilitation, Jadeja said: “I am feeling better now. I am very confident and good to go. I am glad that I played a good innings for my team, hopefully, I will continue the same way in the upcoming games…”

Ishan undergoes check-up

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was taken to a private hospital after the second T20I for treatment. The youngster was hit on the helmet off a delivery from Lahiru Kumara, and as a precautionary measure, he was taken to the hospital. He underwent necessary tests at the hospital the results of which are awaited. The team sources also denied reports of Ishan being admitted to the ICU.