Jammu and Kashmir cricketer handed two-year ban for submitting multiple birth certificates

Sharma, who belongs to Jammu’s Bishnah, had migrated to Bihar and was presently playing under the state association.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 13:19 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
JKCA said that Sharma has been banned from participating in all BCCI tournaments for two years. (Representative Image)
JKCA said that Sharma has been banned from participating in all BCCI tournaments for two years. (Representative Image)
infoIcon

JKCA said that Sharma has been banned from participating in all BCCI tournaments for two years. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Young cricketer Vanshaj Sharma, a resident of Jammu, has been handed a two-year ban by the BCCI for submitting multiple birth certificates with different dates of birth.

Sharma, who belongs to Jammu’s Bishnah, had migrated to Bihar and was presently playing under the state association.

“He is presently with Bihar Cricket Association. He is not a JKCA player,” Brigadier Anil Gupta, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) chief, said.

“He was originally registered by us in 20-21 as U19 player. He has never played for JKCA. He re-enrolled himself as a player of Bihar Cricket Association. He was registered by BCA as U-23 player with a different DOB (date of birth). He has been caught by BCCI and banned for submitting multiple DOB certificates.”

In a release, JKCA said that Sharma has been banned from participating in all BCCI tournaments for two years, effective October 27.

“After completing the two-year ban, the player can only participate in the senior men’s tournament conducted by the BCCl and will not be allowed to play in any age group tournaments of the cricket board.”

Sharma had migrated to Bihar and applied from there as a member of the U-23 men’s team.

“Since he was first registered by the JKCA in 2021–22, his data was available with the BCCI, and despite him having changed the association, he was caught submitting multiple birth certificates,” the release said.

“JKCA has been informing players from time to time that they should not resort to such acts as the punishment given by the BCCl adversely affects the career of the player.”

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

