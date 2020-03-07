Cricket Cricket Janneman Malan added to South Africa squad for India series Opening batsman Janneman Malan has been added to South Africa's squad for three one-day internationals in India. AFP Potchefstroom 07 March, 2020 20:11 IST Janneman Malan scored a match-winning 129 not out in the second match against Australia in Bloemfontein. - Reuters Photo AFP Potchefstroom 07 March, 2020 20:11 IST Opening batsman Janneman Malan has been added to South Africa's squad for three one-day internationals in India, Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday.Malan will be part of a 16-man squad which will depart from Johannesburg on Sunday. The first match is in Dharamsala on Thursday.Malan, 23, was not included in a squad which was announced last Monday after being out first ball on his one-day international debut against Australia two days earlier. He made a strong claim for inclusion when he scored a match-winning 129 not out in the second match against Australia in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.Malan made 23 in the final match against Australia on Saturday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos