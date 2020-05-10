Bumrah should not run after county cricket, says Akram

Legendary Wasim Akram believes that someone like Jasprit Bumrah shouldn’t exhaust himself by playing county cricket as he is already playing three formats of international cricket.

“Cricket has become too much today. A guy like Bumrah being a top bowler, India's No.1. I would have suggested him to relax and not run after county cricket. Young players need to play more first class cricket and from there they will learn bowling,” Akram said.

However, Test cricket remains the ultimate format for the ‘Sultan of Swing’.

“T20 is amazing, good entertainment; there’s plenty of money involved and I’m all in for the importance of money in a sport and the players,” Akram, regarded as one of the greatest left-arm pacers the game has ever produced told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Bumrah: India break through IPL belief is a 'myth'

“They won’t learn bowling from T20. I don’t judge a player by T20 performance. I judge them from their performances in longer version of cricket.”

Akram also recalled his initial days as an international cricketer and said he absolutely had no clue about his talent.

“When I came into the team as a youngster I used to listen to Imran (Khan) bhai, Javed (Miandad) bhai, Mudassar Nazar that this kid has talent but that time I didn’t understand what they were trying to say.

“Then I asked Imran Khan and he said your pace is deceptive and need to swing the ball and then I started to work on those areas.

“Nothing comes easy was one advice which I learnt from all these three players, although their ways were different. As a bowler our job is to create doubts in the minds of the batsmen. I enjoyed the tag that I am talented,” said Akram.