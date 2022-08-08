Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 with injury

Asia Cup 2022: India will be without Jasprit Bumrah for the tournament as he is suffering from a back injury.

08 August, 2022 20:44 IST
Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of India’s Asia Cup 2022 squad.

Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of India's Asia Cup 2022 squad.

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 with a back injury.

The 28-year-old Indian pace ace has been suffering from back spasm for some time and the national selection committee has decided not to take any risk keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.

Bumrah last played an ODI against England on July 14 and was thereafter rested for the limited overs series against the West Indies. Along with Bumrah, pacer Harshal Patel, too will be missing out on the Asia Cup due to a side strain.

The Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

