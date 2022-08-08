Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 with a back injury.

The 28-year-old Indian pace ace has been suffering from back spasm for some time and the national selection committee has decided not to take any risk keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.

Bumrah last played an ODI against England on July 14 and was thereafter rested for the limited overs series against the West Indies. Along with Bumrah, pacer Harshal Patel, too will be missing out on the Asia Cup due to a side strain.

The Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.