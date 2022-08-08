India squad for Asia Cup announced full players list - Kohli, Rahul return; Bumrah ruled out, Shreyas, Axar, Deepak standbys

INDIA TEAM FOR ASIA CUP Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. 3 backups: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.

India and Pakistan will play each other for the first time since the 2021 T20 World Cup when they face off in the Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai.

India, Pakistan and the team that wins the qualifying tournament comprise Group A, while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in Group B.

All matches will start at 6pm local time.