MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

State of affairs in Pakistan cricket is really sad: Miandad

“I have not seen cricket governance anywhere in the world like we see in Pakistan and these state of affairs are really sad,” Miandad told media during a ceremony held here to launch the Sindh Premier League.

Published : Jan 23, 2024 12:18 IST , Karachi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad.
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad. | Photo Credit: AFP

Batting great Javed Miandad has lamented the way cricket is being run in the country, saying frequent appointments and changes in the Pakistan team have shaken the confidence of the players.

ALSO READ
Inzamam blames ousted PCB Interim Committee chairman Zaka for mess in Pakistan cricket

“I have not seen cricket governance anywhere in the world like we see in Pakistan and these state of affairs are really sad,” Miandad told media during a ceremony held here to launch the Sindh Premier League.

The former Pakistan skipper, who appeared in 124 Tests, said the governance of cricket in recent times had a bad effect on the team and players as well.

“I don’t think anywhere such frequent appointments and changes in cricket are made and it only means that we don’t have continuity in our cricket structure and more importantly the players don’t gain confidence,” he said.

ALSO READ
Australia’s Khawaja cleared to play second West Indies Test

There has been a string of appointments in Pakistan cricket following the ODI World Cup with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood named as T20I and Test captains respectively after Babar Azam stepped down from all formats.

Mohammad Hafeez too was appointed as director of cricket after the World Cup in India.

Miandad said Pakistan was slowly falling behind other teams because of the way the sport was being run in the country by the cricket board.

“Since last year we have had a really bad time in terms of our team’s performances and people who have no knowledge of cricket sit and take decisions which affect the entire structure in the country,” he complained.

Pakistan recently lost the three-Test series against Australia 0-3, before going down 1-4 in the five-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Related Topics

Javed Miandad /

Shaheen Afridi /

Mohammad Hafeez /

World Cup /

Pakistan /

ODI World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Food for meditation and performance: Are we missing the link in today’s fast-food life?
    Ryan Fernando
  2. State of affairs in Pakistan cricket is really sad: Miandad
    PTI
  3. A whingeing and moaning media in sport
    Suresh Menon
  4. India vs Syria LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Syria head-to-head record: Blue Tigers in must-win clash against struggling Syria
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. State of affairs in Pakistan cricket is really sad: Miandad
    PTI
  2. Rinku Singh named in India A squad for 2nd four-day match vs England Lions
    PTI
  3. England captain Ben Stokes compared to a ‘greyhound’ after proving fitness ahead of India series
    AP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024: It was a challenging wicket to bowl, says Mumbai’s Mohit Avasthi
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. England spinner Shoaib Bashir yet to arrive in India after visa issue
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Food for meditation and performance: Are we missing the link in today’s fast-food life?
    Ryan Fernando
  2. State of affairs in Pakistan cricket is really sad: Miandad
    PTI
  3. A whingeing and moaning media in sport
    Suresh Menon
  4. India vs Syria LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Syria head-to-head record: Blue Tigers in must-win clash against struggling Syria
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment