Australia’s Khawaja cleared to play second West Indies Test

Usman Khawaja retired hurt last Friday in the final few overs of Australia’s thumping 10-wicket victory in the first Test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.

Published : Jan 22, 2024 13:03 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia's Usman Khawaja (R) retires with an injury after he was struck while batting during day three of the first Test against West Indies.
Australia’s Usman Khawaja (R) retires with an injury after he was struck while batting during day three of the first Test against West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia's Usman Khawaja (R) retires with an injury after he was struck while batting during day three of the first Test against West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia opener Usman Khawaja will return to training on Tuesday after being cleared to play the second Test against West Indies in Brisbane this week.

The 37-year-old batter retired hurt last Friday in the final few overs of Australia’s thumping 10-wicket victory in the first Test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.

ALSO READ | ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, New Zealand open account with convincing wins

“Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second Test match against the West Indies in Brisbane,” the team said in a statement on Monday. “Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion. He will train at the Gabba tomorrow.”

Australia faced the prospect of searching for a new opener for the second time in the series if Khawaja had been unfit to play in the day-night Test, which begins at the Gabba on Thursday.

Steve Smith moved up the order to replace David Warner when the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of the 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan around the New Year.

