ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, New Zealand open account with convincing wins

Sri Lanka fought back to win after a stuttering start, while New Zealand came out comfortable winners against Nepal in their respective matches of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday.

Published : Jan 22, 2024 10:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zeland U-19 players in action against Nepal.
New Zeland U-19 players in action against Nepal. | Photo Credit: ICC
New Zeland U-19 players in action against Nepal. | Photo Credit: ICC

Sri Lanka fought back to win after a stuttering start, while New Zealand came out comfortable winners against Nepal in their respective matches of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday.

Sri Lanka was left reeling after a blistering Zimbabwe bowling effort early in its innings before an enterprising fifty from Dinura Kalupahana helped it cross 200.

A disciplined and accurate bowling performance then helped the Lankans to a win over Zimbabwe by 39 runs through the DLS method after bundling out the opposition on 89 in 21.1 overs.

Elsewhere in East London, powered by a solid ton from Snehith Reddy, New Zealand became the first team to cross the 300-run mark in the ongoing tournament as it posted 302/8 after 50 overs.

Despite sparks of brilliance, Nepal’s batting effort couldn’t match up to the Black Caps, as it eventually fell short by 64 runs at Buffalo Park.

