ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, New Zealand open account with convincing wins

Sri Lanka fought back to win after a stuttering start, while New Zealand came out comfortable winners against Nepal in their respective matches of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday.
Sri Lanka was left reeling after a blistering Zimbabwe bowling effort early in its innings before an enterprising fifty from Dinura Kalupahana helped it cross 200.
A disciplined and accurate bowling performance then helped the Lankans to a win over Zimbabwe by 39 runs through the DLS method after bundling out the opposition on 89 in 21.1 overs.
Elsewhere in East London, powered by a solid ton from Snehith Reddy, New Zealand became the first team to cross the 300-run mark in the ongoing tournament as it posted 302/8 after 50 overs.
Despite sparks of brilliance, Nepal’s batting effort couldn’t match up to the Black Caps, as it eventually fell short by 64 runs at Buffalo Park.
