DPL: Purani Dilli 6 batter Yadav confident of team’s chances ahead of next clash after talk with Rishabh Pant

Purani Dilli 6 will next play against East Delhi Riders on Tuesday. Its third match will be played on Wednesday against West Delhi Lions here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 18:35 IST , DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Purani Delhi 6, batsman Lalit Yadav in action against South Delhi Superstarz during the opening ceremony of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Saturday. August 17, 2024.
FILE - Purani Delhi 6, batsman Lalit Yadav in action against South Delhi Superstarz during the opening ceremony of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Saturday. August 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

FILE - Purani Delhi 6, batsman Lalit Yadav in action against South Delhi Superstarz during the opening ceremony of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Saturday. August 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Purani Dilli 6 has not had the best of starts in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), but batter Lalit Yadav remains optimistic about the team’s prospects. The squad is drawing inspiration from veteran bowler Ishant Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who shared valuable insights and words of encouragement following the team’s opening defeat.

The inaugural edition of the DPL kicked off on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Purani Dilli 6, captained by Rishabh Pant, squared off against South Delhi Superstarz in their first match but could not do enough to bag the win.

Despite the loss, Pant and Sharma took the opportunity to uplift the team’s spirits, sharing their personal experiences and advice with the younger players.

“After the last game, we as a team relooked on what went wrong, we just relooked as a team and I feel, we are all set for tomorrow’s game. Each and every member had a great conversation with Rishabh and Ishant (bhaiya), it is a dream come true for many players to share the dressing room with them,” Lalit Yadav told Purani Dilli 6.

“After the match, we had a chat with Rishabh and Ishant bhaiya, and they shared their experience like how they used to play during their young days,” he added.

Lalit Yadav, having played in 82 T20s, emphasised the significance of the DPL for emerging talent. “We are really motivated as the DPL provides a great opportunity for all of us. The atmosphere in our team is very positive,” he added.

Purani Dilli 6 will next play against East Delhi Riders on Tuesday. Its third match will be played on Wednesday against West Delhi Lions here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Dilli 6 squad
Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

