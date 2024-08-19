PAK vs BAN: Pakistan announces playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan announced its playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh, which begins on Wednesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The host team, led by Shan Masood, has gone for a pace-heavy line-up comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali. Salman Ali Agha and vice-captain Saud Shakeel are the only spin options available for Pakistan for the opening Test.
Right-arm pacer Aamir Jamal was released from the squad on Monday and has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.
PAKISTAN PLAYING XI FOR FIRST TEST
