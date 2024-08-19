MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs BAN: Pakistan announces playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan announced its playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh, which begins on Wednesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 19:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO:Shan Masood of Pakistan in action.
FILE PHOTO:Shan Masood of Pakistan in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO:Shan Masood of Pakistan in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan announced its playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh, which begins on Wednesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The host team, led by Shan Masood, has gone for a pace-heavy line-up comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali. Salman Ali Agha and vice-captain Saud Shakeel are the only spin options available for Pakistan for the opening Test.

Right-arm pacer Aamir Jamal was released from the squad on Monday and has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

PAKISTAN PLAYING XI FOR FIRST TEST
Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.

Related Topics

Shan Masood /

Pakistan /

Bangladesh

