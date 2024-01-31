MagazineBuy Print

Jay Shah appointed ACC president for third consecutive term

Shah’s extension was proposed by SLC president Shammi Silva for the second time, and the nomination was unanimously backed by all the members of the ACC.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 13:55 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jay Shah had taken over the reins of the ACC in January 2021 from Nazmul Hassan.
Jay Shah had taken over the reins of the ACC in January 2021 from Nazmul Hassan. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Jay Shah had taken over the reins of the ACC in January 2021 from Nazmul Hassan. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K / THE HINDU

Jay Shah’s term as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), was unanimously extended by one year on Wednesday at the body’s annual general meeting.

Shah’s extension was proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shammi Silva for the second time, and the nomination was unanimously backed by all the members of the ACC. Shah had taken over the reins of the ACC in January 2021 from Nazmul Hassan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board president, making him the youngest administrator to be re-appointed.

Under Shah’s leadership, the ACC has successfully organized the Asia Cup in T20 format in 2022 and in ODI format in 2023, showcasing Asia’s capability of hosting premier cricket events.

“Jay has played a pivotal role in steering the ACC towards significant progress in promoting and developing cricket across the Asian region,” Silva said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal hospitalised in Agartala ahead of Ranji Trophy match

He also expressed his satisfaction with the unanimous support received for the proposal during the ACC Board meeting. “I am pleased that the ACC Board supported the proposal unanimously. Jay has a proven record of boosting finances through commercial and broadcast deals and channeling the finances to the grassroots level, uplifting the associate members.”

Hassan welcomed the reappointment, saying: “I congratulate Shah and all the members of the ACC for unanimously voting to extend his term. Under Shah, the ACC has scaled new heights, and he has been instrumental in developing and strengthening grassroots cricket. The Asia Cup is now the most sought-after continental tournament in world cricket and also the most anticipated.

“Mr. Shah deserves appreciation for elevating this tournament to the level it deserves. I am fully confident that cricket in Asia will continue to prosper, and we will work closely with ACC in furthering this endeavour.”

