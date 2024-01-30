Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal hospitalised in Agartala

Karnataka Ranji Trophy captain Mayank Agarwal has been admitted to ILS Hospital Agartala after complaining of discomfort during the team’s flight to Surat.

The 32-year-old batter is said to have complained of a burning sensation in his throat and mouth during the flight to Gujarat for Karnataka’s next encounter against the Railways.

The opening batter is said to be under observation and is currently out of any danger.

More to follow...