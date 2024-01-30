MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal hospitalised in Agartala

The 32-year-old batter is said to have complained of a burning sensation in his throat and mouth during the flight to Gujarat for Karnataka’s next encounter against the Railways.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 18:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Goa and Karnataka at SDNR Wadiyar stadium in Mysuru.
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Goa and Karnataka at SDNR Wadiyar stadium in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K / THE HINDU
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Goa and Karnataka at SDNR Wadiyar stadium in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K / THE HINDU

Karnataka Ranji Trophy captain Mayank Agarwal has been admitted to ILS Hospital Agartala after complaining of discomfort during the team’s flight to Surat.

The 32-year-old batter is said to have complained of a burning sensation in his throat and mouth during the flight to Gujarat for Karnataka’s next encounter against the Railways.

The opening batter is said to be under observation and is currently out of any danger.

More to follow...

