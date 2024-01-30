Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal hospitalised in Agartala

Karnataka Ranji Trophy captain Mayank Agarwal has been admitted to ILS Hospital Agartala after complaining of discomfort during the team’s flight to Surat.
The 32-year-old batter is said to have complained of a burning sensation in his throat and mouth during the flight to Gujarat for Karnataka’s next encounter against the Railways.
The opening batter is said to be under observation and is currently out of any danger.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 10 Live Score, Puneri 5-1 Telugu: Pawan Sehrawat tackled in first raid; Pro Kabaddi League updates
- La Liga: Xavi ‘liberated’ by announcing Barcelona exit
- Zeeshan Ali to be non-playing captain in India’s Davis Cup tie against Pakistan says AITA
- Mumbai Open 2024: WTA event, where 18-year-old Sabalenka won her biggest title, returns after six years
- Already qualified for Paris 2024 Olympics, race walker Akshdeep breaks own NR in men’s 20km event
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE