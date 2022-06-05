Root youngest to 10,000 Test runs, equals Cook's record

Former England Test captain Joe Root on Sunday became the joint youngest to score 10,000 Test runs at 31 years and 157 days. Compatriot Alastair Cook was earlier the lone holder of the record.

Follow Live: ENG v NZ, 1st Test, Day 4

Root flicked Tim Southee to the leg side for two runs on day four of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's to reach the milestone.

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar (31 years 326 days), South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (33 years 133 days) and Australia's Ricky Ponting (33 years 163 days) complete the top five.

England won by five wickets.