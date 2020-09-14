'No one has forgotten about Black Lives Matter', Archer tells Holding

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has said it has not forgotten about the 'Black Lives Matter' movement after former West Indies bowler Michael Holding criticised the country's board (ECB) when players stopped taking a knee before matches.

England and West Indies players took a knee before each game in their three-test series in July but the symbolic gesture was discontinued for the Pakistan series as well as the two limited overs series against Australia.

The ECB had released a statement justifying its decision to stop taking a knee which was described as 'lame' by Holding, who also took issue with Australian captain Aaron Finch's statements when the visitor said it would not take a knee.

"Now that the West Indies team has gone home, that doesn't mean that you still shouldn't be respecting the message."



Michael Holding says England's decision to stop taking a knee before matches is out of line with global attempts to raise awareness about racism and inequality. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 10, 2020

“We have not forgotten, no one here has forgotten about 'Black Lives Matter',” Archer said.

“I think it is a bit harsh for Michael Holding to not do some research before criticising. I'm pretty sure he doesn't know what is going on behind the scenes.

“I don't think he has spoken to (ECB chief executive) Tom Harrison. I have spoken to Tom and we have stuff running in the background.”

England also wore “Black Lives Matter” logos on its shirts during its test series against West Indies, but opted not to continue the practice against Pakistan and Australia.

Although England's cricket team stopped taking a knee, the country's football team took a knee before its UEFA Nations League matches while Premier League clubs have also continued to do the same after the new season kicked off over the weekend.

England and Australia are level at 1-1 in the one-day international series with the decider to be played on Wednesday in Manchester. The host won the three-match Twenty20 series 2-1 in Southampton last week.