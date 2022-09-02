Cricket

Jonny Bairstow ruled out of 2022 T20 World Cup, injured while playing golf

Bairstow has sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident while playing golf on Friday and is ruled out of the remainder of the season.

Team Sportstar
02 September, 2022 20:39 IST
Jonny Bairstow is ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a lower limb injury.

Jonny Bairstow is ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a lower limb injury. | Photo Credit: Francois Nel

England’s Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup and remainder of the season on Friday.

“Bairstow has sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident while playing golf on Friday in Leeds”, according to a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). “He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury,” the ECB added.

Also Read
England T20 World Cup 2022 squad: Buttler leads 15-man squad, Bairstow ruled out, Jason Roy dropped

“Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable of all games/ tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation,” Bairstow said on his Instagram handle.

“The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning. I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back,” Bairstow added.

Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the third Test at the Oval against South Africa starting next Thursday, while a decision will be made on his replacement for the T20 World Cup.

Bairstow was initially part of England’s 15-man squad for the showpiece event announced earlier on Friday.

