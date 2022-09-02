England T20 World Cup 2022 squad: Buttler leads 15-man squad, Bairstow ruled out, Jason Roy dropped

England has announced its T20 World Cup 2022 squad to be held in Australia in October on Friday.

Jos Buttler will lead the 15-member squad which has omitted opener Jason Roy after a run of poor form. England is the second team to announce its World Cup squad after Australia which announced its team on Thursday.

Later in the evening, however, a freak injury ruled out batter Jonny Bairstow from the squad. England is yet to announce a replacement.

England lost to New Zealand in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE.

England last won the T20 World Cup in 2010 - its first ICC trophy - under the leadership of Paul Collingwood. Kevin Pietersen was adjudged the player of the tournament for scoring 248 runs.

It also made the final in 2016 where it faced a heartbreaking loss in the last over of the game. Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to get the required 24 runs from the last over.

England T20 World Cup 2022 squad England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad Jos Buttler (Captain) Moeen Ali (Vice=Captain) Harry Brook Sam Curran Chris Jordan Liam Livingstone Dawid Malan Adil Rashid Phil Salt Ben Stokes Reece Topley David Willey Chris Woakes Mark Wood Travelling Reserves Liam Dawson Richard Gleeson Tymal Mills

England tour of Pakistan

England also announced a 19-member squad for the tour to Pakistan later this month. This will be the first time England will play cricket in Pakistan in 17 years.

In absence of Jos Buttler due to a calf injury, Moeen Ali will lead the side in the initial part of the seven-match series. While Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone miss out due to injuries, Tom Helm and Will Jacks got their maiden national team call-up for the T20 series. Here is the full squad: