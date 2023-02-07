Cricket

Kamran Akmal announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Kamran told the media on Tuesday that he had taken retirement with immediate since he had also taken up coaching as a profession.

PTI
Karachi 07 February, 2023 21:08 IST
Karachi 07 February, 2023 21:08 IST
FILE PHOTO: Kamran Akmal of Pakistan in action.

FILE PHOTO: Kamran Akmal of Pakistan in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kamran told the media on Tuesday that he had taken retirement with immediate since he had also taken up coaching as a profession.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after being named on the national selection committee.

Kamran told the media on Tuesday that he had taken retirement with immediate since he had also taken up coaching as a profession.

“I don’t think after you come into coaching or become a national selector you can focus on playing,” he said.

Kamran, who appeared in 268 international matches for Pakistan until 2017m was also dropped by Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi for the 8th season and instead signed the wicketkeeper to be on its coaching staff.

Kamran, who is the first cousin of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, made it clear he had a lot of respect for the latter’s cricketing prowess.

“He is one our great batters and my job as selector and as coach in Zalmi is to help him fine tune himself as a captain and as a batsman. But he has no flaws in his batting this we have seen over the years.” Kamran said that his younger brother Umar Akmal would have to perform consistently and also prove his fitness to be considered for national selection again.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us