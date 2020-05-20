Kane Williamson’s captaincy not under threat - NZC

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has rubbished claims Kane Williamson’s captaincy in Test format could be under threat.

Following New Zealand’s 3-0 whitewash in the Australia Test series, questions were raised over Williamson’s captaincy. Some said he was carrying an enormous workload by captaining his side in all three formats.

James McOnie, a The Crowd Goes Wild broadcaster, had recently claimed head coach Gary Stead preferred Latham as Test captain and was planning a change. “Coup alert! Kane Williamson’s test captaincy is under threat,” McOnie tweeted.

Coup alert! Kane Williamson's test captaincy is under threat. Apparently coach Gary Stead favours fellow Cantabrian Tom Latham as skipper. It'd be easier on the ego to take the T20 job from Kane, to ease his workload, but that's not the preferred plan. #Canterburymafia (1 of 2) — James McOnie (@JamesMcOnie) May 19, 2020

“Apparently coach Gary Stead favours fellow Cantabrian Tom Latham as skipper. It’d be easier on the ego to take the T20 job from Kane, to ease his workload, but that’s not the preferred plan.”

ALSO READ | Williamson - Good at heart, great at the game

However, NZC has rejected the claims, according to a report in NZ Herald. “There’s absolutely no truth to any suggestion Kane’s captaincy is under threat,” a team spokesman told Newshub.

Following the Australia debacle, Williamson and Co. returned to winning ways. After suffering a 5-0 whitewash in the T20Is against India, they thrashed Virat Kohli’s men in both the three-match ODI and two-match Test series.