Cricket Cricket Kane Williamson’s captaincy not under threat - NZC New Zealand Cricket has rubbished claims Williamson’s captaincy in the Test format could be under threat. IANS Wellington 20 May, 2020 12:46 IST Kane Williamson is the New Zealand captain for all three formats. - Getty Images IANS Wellington 20 May, 2020 12:46 IST New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has rubbished claims Kane Williamson’s captaincy in Test format could be under threat.Following New Zealand’s 3-0 whitewash in the Australia Test series, questions were raised over Williamson’s captaincy. Some said he was carrying an enormous workload by captaining his side in all three formats.James McOnie, a The Crowd Goes Wild broadcaster, had recently claimed head coach Gary Stead preferred Latham as Test captain and was planning a change. “Coup alert! Kane Williamson’s test captaincy is under threat,” McOnie tweeted. Coup alert! Kane Williamson's test captaincy is under threat. Apparently coach Gary Stead favours fellow Cantabrian Tom Latham as skipper. It'd be easier on the ego to take the T20 job from Kane, to ease his workload, but that's not the preferred plan. #Canterburymafia (1 of 2)— James McOnie (@JamesMcOnie) May 19, 2020 “Apparently coach Gary Stead favours fellow Cantabrian Tom Latham as skipper. It’d be easier on the ego to take the T20 job from Kane, to ease his workload, but that’s not the preferred plan.”ALSO READ | Williamson - Good at heart, great at the gameHowever, NZC has rejected the claims, according to a report in NZ Herald. “There’s absolutely no truth to any suggestion Kane’s captaincy is under threat,” a team spokesman told Newshub.Following the Australia debacle, Williamson and Co. returned to winning ways. After suffering a 5-0 whitewash in the T20Is against India, they thrashed Virat Kohli’s men in both the three-match ODI and two-match Test series. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos