Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket

India international Kedar Jadhav on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

“Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket,” Jadhav announced in a social media post.

Jadhav made his One Day International (ODI) debut for India on November 16, 2014, against Sri Lanka, and his T20I debut against Zimbabwe on July 17, 2015.

An attacking middle-order batsman and a handy off-spinner, Jadhav represented Maharashtra in 87 First-Class games, scoring 6100 runs with 17 centuries and 23 fifties.

In India colours, the 39-year-old amassed 1389 runs at an average of 42.09 with two centuries and six half tons. In the nine T20Is he played for India, the batting all-rounder didn’t create much impact with just 122 runs and a half-century under his belt. With the ball, he took 27 ODI wickets.

The Pune all-rounder, who made his Ranji Trophy debut during the 2007-08 season against Vidarbha, incidentally played his last First-Class game against the same side in February 2024. He was the leading run-scorer during the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season and played a key role in taking Maharashtra to the final where it lost to Karnataka.

Jadhav, who was part of the 2019 World Cup side, last played an ODI for India against New Zealand in Auckland on February 8, 2020.

In the IPL, he made his debut with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and went on to represent Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In 93 IPL matches, Jadhav scored 1196 runs, which includes four half-centuries.