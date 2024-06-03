MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket

India international Kedar Jadhav announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 15:11 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kedar Jadhav announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. (File Photo)
Kedar Jadhav announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kedar Jadhav announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

India international Kedar Jadhav on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

“Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket,” Jadhav announced in a social media post.

Jadhav made his One Day International (ODI) debut for India on November 16, 2014, against Sri Lanka, and his T20I debut against Zimbabwe on July 17, 2015.

An attacking middle-order batsman and a handy off-spinner, Jadhav represented Maharashtra in 87 First-Class games, scoring 6100 runs with 17 centuries and 23 fifties.

In India colours, the 39-year-old amassed 1389 runs at an average of 42.09 with two centuries and six half tons. In the nine T20Is he played for India, the batting all-rounder didn’t create much impact with just 122 runs and a half-century under his belt. With the ball, he took 27 ODI wickets.

The Pune all-rounder, who made his Ranji Trophy debut during the 2007-08 season against Vidarbha, incidentally played his last First-Class game against the same side in February 2024. He was the leading run-scorer during the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season and played a key role in taking Maharashtra to the final where it lost to Karnataka.

Jadhav, who was part of the 2019 World Cup side, last played an ODI for India against New Zealand in Auckland on February 8, 2020.

In the IPL, he made his debut with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and went on to represent Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In 93 IPL matches, Jadhav scored 1196 runs, which includes four half-centuries.

Related Topics

Kedar Jadhav /

India /

Cricket /

Chennai Super Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at end of 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jude Bellingham wins UEFA Champions League 2023/24 young player of the season award
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Fijian striker Roy Krishna signs one-year contract extension at Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Rybakina marches past Svitolina into quarterfinals
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. named UEFA Champions League player of the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rahane underlines the importance of fitness and game plan; Mumbai begins off-season camp
    PTI
  2. Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Sese Bau becomes second Papua New Guinea batter to score T20 WC fifty
    Team Sportstar
  4. No bigger honour than coaching your national team, says Gautam Gambhir amid reports of taking up India Head Coach role
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Top five Associate players to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at end of 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jude Bellingham wins UEFA Champions League 2023/24 young player of the season award
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Fijian striker Roy Krishna signs one-year contract extension at Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Rybakina marches past Svitolina into quarterfinals
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. named UEFA Champions League player of the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment