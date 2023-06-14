Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Surrey chases 501 against Kent in Arshdeep’s County debut

Centuries by Dom Sibley (140 off 415 balls), Ben Foakes (124 off 211 balls), and Jamie Smith (114 off 77 balls) helped the team chase down the mammoth target with five wickets in hand on the last day of the game

Published : Jun 14, 2023 21:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Surrey’s Dom Sibley with Ben Foakes during Kent vs Surrey match.
Surrey’s Dom Sibley with Ben Foakes during Kent vs Surrey match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Surrey’s Dom Sibley with Ben Foakes during Kent vs Surrey match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Surrey chased down a target of 501 runs against Kent in the County Championship division one to record the ninth highest first-class run chase on Wednesday.

Centuries by Dom Sibley (140 off 415 balls), Ben Foakes (124 off 211 balls), and Jamie Smith (114 off 77 balls) helped the team chase down the mammoth target with five wickets in hand on the last day of the game being played at Canterbury.

This is the second-highest run chase in the county championship history and highest since 1925.

ALSO READ
WATCH: Ashwin reviews DRS decision in bizarre incident during TNPL 2023

Incidentally, it was also Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh’s County debut, who was playing for Kent. He picked two wickets each in both innings.

Earlier in the game, Surrey had conceded 301 runs in the first innings before getting bowled out for 145. Kent then made 344 runs to setup a target of 501 to chase.

Surrey needed 238 to win on the last day after Smith’s quickfire century had set things up nicely for his team.

Related Topics

County Championship /

Arshdeep Singh /

Surrey /

Kent

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy: Easwaran to lead East Zone, Ishan Kishan opts out
    PTI
  2. Golfers shift focus to course chaos at 123rd U.S. Open
    Reuters
  3. New rules allow English clubs to sign players who do not meet work permit requirements
    Reuters
  4. Bazball ‘fan’ McGrath still predicts 5-0 win for Australia in Ashes
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. FIFA official Fatma Samoura leaving after 7 years as pioneering woman in football
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Duleep Trophy: Easwaran to lead East Zone, Ishan Kishan opts out
    PTI
  2. WATCH: Ashwin reviews DRS decision in bizarre incident during TNPL 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Surrey chases 501 against Kent in Arshdeep’s County debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. England’s Harry Brook hopes to realise Ashes dream
    AFP
  5. Australia’s Steve Smith expects England to unsettle him with ‘funky’ approach in Ashes
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy: Easwaran to lead East Zone, Ishan Kishan opts out
    PTI
  2. Golfers shift focus to course chaos at 123rd U.S. Open
    Reuters
  3. New rules allow English clubs to sign players who do not meet work permit requirements
    Reuters
  4. Bazball ‘fan’ McGrath still predicts 5-0 win for Australia in Ashes
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. FIFA official Fatma Samoura leaving after 7 years as pioneering woman in football
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment