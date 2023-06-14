Surrey chases 501 against Kent in Arshdeep’s County debut

Published : Jun 14, 2023 21:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Surrey chased down a target of 501 runs against Kent in the County Championship division one to record the ninth highest first-class run chase on Wednesday.

Centuries by Dom Sibley (140 off 415 balls), Ben Foakes (124 off 211 balls), and Jamie Smith (114 off 77 balls) helped the team chase down the mammoth target with five wickets in hand on the last day of the game being played at Canterbury.

This is the second-highest run chase in the county championship history and highest since 1925.

Incidentally, it was also Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh’s County debut, who was playing for Kent. He picked two wickets each in both innings.

Earlier in the game, Surrey had conceded 301 runs in the first innings before getting bowled out for 145. Kent then made 344 runs to setup a target of 501 to chase.

Surrey needed 238 to win on the last day after Smith’s quickfire century had set things up nicely for his team.