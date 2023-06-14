WATCH: Ashwin reviews DRS decision in bizarre incident during TNPL 2023

Published : Jun 14, 2023 21:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

In a bizarre incident during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin decided to review an already reviewed decision, resulting in two reviews off a single ball.

R. Rajkumar of Ba11sy Trichy was adjudged caught behind off Ashwin, who is playing for Dindigul Dragons. The batter reviewed the decision and the third umpire reversed the decision to not out on the ground that there was a spike on UltraEdge before the ball hit the bat, which meant that the bat had hit the turf.

However, Ashwin wasn’t happy with the third-umpire’s decision and asked for another review. The on-field umpires, surprisingly, obliged and the same visuals were used by the third-umpire to arrive at the same conclusion - not out.

Ashwin ended with two for 26 from his four overs as Trichy was bowled out for 120 in 19.1 overs.