Kerala Cricket Association: All-India tournaments to form basis for selection

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to rework its policy while selecting the State teams, right from under-19 to seniors, by giving more weightage to performances in the all-India tournaments instead of its own inter-district and inter-zone championships.

The new policy will be put in place next month, said KCA secretary Sreejith V. Nair after a meeting of the association’s tournament committee here on Monday.

Accordingly, the KCA has identified six all-India tournaments — Pooja tournament, Coromandel Cement tournament for the Damodara Menon Trophy, Muthoot Twenty20 tournament (all in Kochi), Celestial Trophy (Thiruvananthapuram), Bhavaneswaran Memorial Cup (Alappuzha) and Redlowers Sangos Cup (Kasaragod) to begin its new plan.

The Pooja tournament will be classified as a heritage tournament, while the rest have been grouped in the Elite category.

All support

The KCA will help the organisers of these tournaments with financial support, provide white balls and post umpires from its panel besides video coverage in the knockout stages. It will also be made mandatory for all the players — from the under-19 to the senior level — to take part in these tournaments.

January to April window

The organisers of the select tournaments will be a given a window from January to April to host the event, and the performances in these tournaments will be basis for selection for the State squads.

A team of talent hunters will watch the qualifying round matches while the selection committee members will be present at the knockout games.

In tune with the decisions made on Monday, the KCA will also be making changes in the rules of player registration, which is being done on a district-wise basis at present.

The new rule will help players to represent clubs outside their registered district, the KCA secretary added.