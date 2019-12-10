Ranji Trophy 2019-20: We have fought well, says Tamil Nadu coach

Tamil Nadu coach D. Vasu sympathised with debutant M. Siddharth, who grassed three catches on the first day here.

He said after the day’s play, “Actually, Siddharth is one of our best fielders. It happens. This was his first game and the boys are adjusting from white ball to red. The feel is completely different.”

Vasu said the decision to play four spinners was taken only in the morning. “There was some grass on the pitch yesterday and we went with the idea of playing three pacemen and three spinners.”

The coach added, “However, in the morning, all the grass was gone and the pitch appeared dry.”

READ| Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu share spoils on day of attrition

Asked whether Tamil Nadu’s four-spinner strategy was negated somewhat with the team losing the toss, Vasu replied, “That is the chance you have to take. But we have fought well. Despite the dropped catches, we have taken six wickets.”

Learning experience

Karnataka’s lanky left-hander Pavan Deshpande. who made a valuable 65, said playing R. Ashwin was challenging.

“He bowled so tight, sent down long spells, did not give anything away. Then there were his variations. As a batsman you learn a lot while playing bowlers such as Ashwin,” said Deshpande.

The Karnataka batsman observed, “There was more turn and bounce in the pitch after Tea. It was not easy out there.”