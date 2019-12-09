Supreme Court to hear BCCI cases in January

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list before an appropriate bench the main Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) case and connected applications to be heard in January 2020.

A bench led by chief justice S. A. Bobde acceded to an oral request made by solicitor general Tushar Mehta to “list the main matter along with all connected interlocutory applications in January, 2020 before the appropriate bench."

The urgent mentioning was made even as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has decided to approach the apex court for permission to mellow down certain administrative reforms introduced by the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee regarding the tenure of the board’s officebearers.

In its last hearing in October, just before the BCCI elections, the court had directed former comptroller and auditor general Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA), appointed by the court to run the BCCI, to bow out as soon as the new elected officebearers took charge of the cricket body.

On that day, the special bench of justices Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao had passed a slew of directions, mainly to immunise the CoA and its past decisions while administering the board from future legal hassles.