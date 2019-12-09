Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Gurbani, Sarwate put Vidarbha on top

Hanuma Vihari led from the front scoring an impressive 83 (155b, 12x4, 1x6) but it was not enough as Andhra folded for a paltry 211 against two-time champion Vidarbha on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at Mulapadu Cricket Complex here on Monday.

Andhra was reeling at 59 for three before Vihari and vice-captain Sreekar Bharat (22, 53b, 4x4) put on a 59-run stand for the fourth wicket. Bharat, however, failed to convert the good start while Vihari, who looked good for a century, was caught behind off Rajneesh Gurbani.

In reply, Vidarbha was 26 for no loss at close of play.