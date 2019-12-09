Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Gurbani, Sarwate put Vidarbha on top Rajneesh Gurbani and Aditya Sarwate picked seven wickets between them as Andhra Pradesh folded for 211 on day one of its Ranji Trophy fixture against Vidarbha. V. V. Subrahmanyam VIJAYAWADA 09 December, 2019 18:55 IST Rajneesh Gurbani starred with the ball for Vidarbha. (File photo) - Vivek Bendre V. V. Subrahmanyam VIJAYAWADA 09 December, 2019 18:55 IST Hanuma Vihari led from the front scoring an impressive 83 (155b, 12x4, 1x6) but it was not enough as Andhra folded for a paltry 211 against two-time champion Vidarbha on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at Mulapadu Cricket Complex here on Monday.As it happened| Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Kerala, Mumbai, Vidarbha take day-one honours - as it happenedAndhra was reeling at 59 for three before Vihari and vice-captain Sreekar Bharat (22, 53b, 4x4) put on a 59-run stand for the fourth wicket. Bharat, however, failed to convert the good start while Vihari, who looked good for a century, was caught behind off Rajneesh Gurbani.In reply, Vidarbha was 26 for no loss at close of play.At Vijaywada: Andhra 1st Innings 211 (Hanuma Vihari 83 off 155 balls, Aditya Sarwate 4/50 in 18 overs) vs Vidarbha 1st Innings 26/0. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.