Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MPL: Kolhapur Tuskers ropes in Kedar Jadhav as icon player

A veteran of 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is, Jadhav has been a member of five franchises in the IPL including that of Chennai Super Kings when it won the 2018 tournament.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 14:05 IST , Pune - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Kedar Jadhav arrives to bat in the nets during a training session ahead of India’s ODI World Cup match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 29, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Kedar Jadhav arrives to bat in the nets during a training session ahead of India’s ODI World Cup match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 29, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kedar Jadhav arrives to bat in the nets during a training session ahead of India’s ODI World Cup match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 29, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Former India ODI specialist Kedar Jadhav was named the ‘Icon Player’ for the Kolhapur Tuskers in the upcoming Maharashtra Premier League, slated here from June 15-29.

A veteran of 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is, the 38-year-old has been a member of five franchises in the IPL including that of Chennai Super Kings when they won the 2018 tournament, although he was sidelined with an injury in that season.

ALSO READ
Boult set to return for New Zealand at ODI World Cup

“Jadhav’s leadership qualities and immense cricketing knowledge will guide and inspire the side throughout the tournament,” the Kolhapur franchise stated in a release. His presence brings a wealth of experience and a strong batting presence to the Kolhapur Tuskers, making him a vital asset to the team’s success.

Meanwhile, off-spin all-rounder Naushad Shaikh emerged as MPL’s costliest buy when Kolhapur Tuskers snapped him for Rs 6 lakh.

In addition to Naushad and Jadhav, the Kolhapur Tuskers have acquired the likes of Sahil Autade (Rs 3.8 lakh), Ankit Bawane (Rs 2.8 lakh), Taranjit Dhillon (Rs 1.6 lakh) and Sachin Dias (Rs 1.5 lakh) among others.

The brainchild of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, the MPL will be a six-team affair with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pune), Rahul Tripathi (Nashik), Rajvardhan Hangaregekar (Sambhajinagar) plying their trade.

Related Topics

Kedar Jadhav /

Maharashtra Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MPL: Kolhapur Tuskers ropes in Kedar Jadhav as icon player
    PTI
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: Can India bounce back vs Australia? Smith eyes third ton at Oval
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boult set to return for New Zealand at ODI World Cup
    AFP
  4. Suns weighing options for Chris Paul’s future - reports
    Reuters
  5. Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. MPL: Kolhapur Tuskers ropes in Kedar Jadhav as icon player
    PTI
  2. Boult set to return for New Zealand at ODI World Cup
    AFP
  3. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: Can India bounce back vs Australia? Smith eyes third ton at Oval
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final: Hayden, Ponting slam India’s decision to drop Ashwin
    PTI
  5. WTC Final: India lacked positive mindset by opting to field, says Shastri
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MPL: Kolhapur Tuskers ropes in Kedar Jadhav as icon player
    PTI
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: Can India bounce back vs Australia? Smith eyes third ton at Oval
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boult set to return for New Zealand at ODI World Cup
    AFP
  4. Suns weighing options for Chris Paul’s future - reports
    Reuters
  5. Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment