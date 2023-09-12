Kuldeep Yadav: Will remember this night for five wickets against Pakistan even after I stop playing cricket

“Even after I stop playing cricket, I will remember this night for having taken five wickets against Pakistan” - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep was chuffed after weaving his net around the Pakistan batters on Monday night. Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul’s sensational partnership first ensured India registered its joint-highest total versus Pakistan. The crafty wrist-spinner’s fifer then handed India its biggest win in terms of margin against the arch-rival.

Over the last 18 months, Kuldeep has unveiled a new avatar. Kuldeep 2.0 version has attacked the stumps more, with minor technical adjustments. It has resulted in him emerging as India’s premier spinner in limited overs’ cricket.

Straightening his run-up, ensuring the bowling hand moves towards the batter in the follow-through rather than falling away and then ensuring it does not compromise his “drift and turn” - his key weapons - has worked wonders for him.

But in modern-day cricket, with no off-season available to work on technique, Kuldeep felt that the five-month injury layoff starting in the latter half of 2021 turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“It has not happened overnight. It took me some time to get it right. Many people have suggested this also and in the meantime, I also never wanted to lose my zip, nip and drift. After the surgery when I completed my rehab for three months, then I realised that I must work on it,” Kuldeep said on Monday night.

After twisting his right knee badly during a training session during the Indian Premier League in UAE in September 2021, Kuldeep underwent a surgery that ruled him out for five months. Kuldeep stated that Ashish Kaushik, then physiotherapist at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, advised him to avoid “putting too much load on the knee”.

“Keeping that in mind, I tried to bowl faster. Tried it in a practice match in Kanpur and the batsmen found it difficult to pick. But getting the rhythm back was an issue. I struggled in IPL (2022) and finally got my rhythm back after six-seven months.”

Since the end of the last year, though, Kuldeep has hardly put any foot wrong, especially in India’s blues. Having emerged as India’s highest wicket-taker in 2023, Kuldeep will be expected to end the year on a high over the next two months.

If he succeeds, he will create even more lifetime memories to be cherished for years to follow.