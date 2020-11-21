Zero-tolerance policy against corruption in Lanka Premier League - SLC

The Lanka Premier League 2020 will ensure all the necessary measures are in place to protect the integrity of the tournament and adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any wrongdoing, Sri Lanka Cricket said on Saturday.

SLC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), in collaboration with the ICC, is administering the initiatives at the LPL, and relevant officials will be present at every match, event and official functions throughout the tournament at the venue and the hotel.

“We requested them to ensure that the players and officials follow the anti-corruption protocols in place and, work towards holding a clean and fair tournament,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO, SLC, said in a press release.

24x7 hotline

The SLC and ICC Anti-Corruption Units will maintain a 24x7 hotline during the entire period of the tournament to receive information pertaining to any suspicious or corrupt activity and also conduct anti-corruption education programs for all the players and officials before the start of the tournament.

De Silva conducted a meeting with the team owners and officials on Friday and emphasised the importance of maintaining the integrity of the tournament.

“Apart from the SLC and ICC Anti-Corruption Units, SLC will obtain the assistance of the government’s security agencies, as and when required, to ensure that the tournament goes ahead without any corrupt activity,” said De Silva.