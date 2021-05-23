Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021 Live Cricket Score Today's 1st ODI, Dhaka: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat; Sri Lanka bowls first

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the first ODI between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat

The first one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will still be played on Sunday despite two Sri Lanka cricketers and their bowling coach testing positive for Covid-19, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

Sri Lanka's Bangladesh ODIs to 'go ahead' despite positive COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka Cricket officials said Sunday that players Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas were found to be infected ahead of the match in Dhaka after undergoing tests on Saturday.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Shiran Fernando