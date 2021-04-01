LIVE Cricket Score Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 Semifinals Live Updates: Deepti half-century drives Bengal, Jharkhand in trouble

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021semifinals between Jharkhand Women vs Andhra Women and Railways Women vs Bengal Women.

Bengal vs Railways: Deepti Sharma and Richa have picked momentum as the run-rate is now close to five/over and having missed a century in her previous outing, Deepti looks determined to get to the three-figure mark. She is batting on 79 off 107 balls. Bengal 158/2 after 35 overs.

Jharkhand vs Andhra: Opener Rashmi is being very impressive with her batting as she continues to hold one fort and keep the Andhra bowlers at bay. Ashwani, meanwhile, has come out all guns blazing with a run-a-ball 27 and this should lift the spirits of the side. Jharkhand 125/4 after 35 overs.

Bengal vs Railways: Deepti Sharma continues to accumulate runs and has now found a partner in Richa. Although Railways isn't picking wickets at regular intervals, it has managed to keep a lid on the run-rate. Bengal 128/2 after 30 overs.

Jharkhand vs Andhra: Jharkhand continues to lose wickets as Durga Murmu perishes but opener Rashmi, who recahed her half-century continues to occupy the crease. The 100 is up but Andhra has an upper hand as a couple of more wickets would hand them complete control. Jharkhand 100/4 after 32 overs.

Bengal vs Railways: Deepti Sharma scores a fine half-century and is batting on 54 off 69 balls with eight boundaries in her innings and despite the fall of skipper Dhar, Bengal going strong having crossed the 100-run mark. Bengal 104/2 after 25 overs.

Jharkhand vs Andhra: Opener Rashmi scores her half-century and is batting on 51 off 75 balls with eight boundaries. Durga Murmu on the other hand has dropped anchor with Rashmi holding the key. Jharkhand 80/3 after 26 overs.

Bengal vs Railways: Railways break the opening stand, courtesy a run-out and a miscommunication saw Mita Paul walk back for a 64-ball 38. Deepti meanwhile, is approaching her half-century. Bengal 92/1 after 20 overs.

Jharkhand vs Andhra: Jhansi Lakshmi strikes to remove a well-set Sonia as Jharkhand loses its third wicket. Good news is opener Rashmi is batting steadily at the other end and is six runs short of her half-century. Jharkhand 71/3 after 21 overs.

Bengal vs Railways: Deepti Sharma and Mita Paul continue to occupy the crease and have complimented each other very well. The team is off to a brilliant start and Railways will aim to break the stand on a good batting wicket where the ball is coming nicely on to the bat. Bengal 62/0 after 15 overs.

Jharkhand vs Andhra: Rashmi and Sonia have steadied Jharkhand and are rebuilding the innings after the early loss of wickets. The team fifty is up and Jharkhand will hope to build on further. Andhra, meanwhile, is looking for wickets. Jharkhand 50/2 after 15 overs.

Bengal vs Railways: Deepti Sharma and Mita Paul have given Bengal a solid start with both openers finding the boundaries at will. Mita with five hits to the fence is batting on 25 off 32 balls while Deepti is batting on 15 off 26 balls. Railways skipper Mithali Raj has introduced spin early but Ekta Bisht and Swagatika Rath are yet to create an impact. Bengal 46/0 after 10 overs.

Jharkhand vs Andhra: After the fall of two early wickets, opener Rashmi along with middle-order batswoman Sonia are trying to build a partnership for Jharkhand. Rashmi, batting on 27 off 31 deliveries, will hold the key as Andhra aims to make further inroads. Jharkhand 33/2 after 10 overs.

Jharkhand vs Andhra: B Anusha strikes early for Andhra as she removes opener Indrani Roy. Early setback for Jharkhand after opting to bat first. Jharkhand 6/2 after 4 overs

Bengal vs Railways: Mita Paul is off the blocks with a boundary but Deepti is yet to get off the mark. Railways skipper Mithali Raj has introduced spin early with Ekta Bisht bowling in tandem with Arundhati Reddy. Bengal 18/0 after 4 overs

Toss - Jharkhand Women win the toss and opt to bat first against Andhra.

Toss - Bengal Women win the toss and opt to bat first against Railways.

Playing XI

Railways: Mithali Raj (C), Nuzhat Parween (WK), Mona, S Asha, Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Rajeshwari, MS Thirushkamini, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Arundathi Reddy

Bengal: Rukmoni Roy, Sushmita Ganguly, Dhara Gujjar, Richa (WK), Mamata, Mita Paul, Prativa, P Paul, Dhar (C), Gouher Sultana, Deepti

Andhra: N Anusha (C), B Anusha, V Pushpa Latha, Saranya Gadwal, Chandra Lekha, S Hima Bindu, P.V. Sudharani, K Jyothi, E Padmaja, C.H. Jhansi Lakshmi, M Durga (WK)

Jharkhand: Sonia, Indrani Roy (WK), Shanti Kumari, Durga Murmu, Niharika (C), Ritu, Rashmi, Mamta Paswan, Devyani, Ashwani, Arti

Squads:

Jharkhand Women

Arti,Anamika Kumari, Anjali, Ashwani, Devyani, Israni, Mamta Paswan, Priyanka, Rashmi, Ritu, Urmila Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Priti Kumari, Sulekha, Ruma, Monika, Niharika, Durga Murmu, Pinky, Priya Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Sunita, Indrani Roy, Sonia

Andhra Women

N Anusha, P Aishwaryarai, K Dhathri, M Durga, M Harika Yadav, C H Jhansi Lakshmi, E Padmaja, D Pravallika, N Roja, A Srilakshmi, Navya,K Jyothi, P V Sudharani, S Hima Bindu, G Chandra Lekha,Saranya Gadwal, V Pushpa Latha, A Sireesha, B Anusha, G Sindhuja, Sarayu

Railways

K Anjali Sarvani, R Kalpana, T Sarkar, Arundathi Reddy, Mithali, Punam Raut, Shubh, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, M D Thirushkamini, Rajeshwari, Swagatika Rath, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, S Meghana, Meghna Singh, S R Mane, Asha S, Mona, Preeti R Bose, P Bala, Nuzhat Parween, Kshama Singh

Bengal

Tithi Das, Rukmoni Roy, Saika Ishaque, Deepti, Bristi Maji, Titas Sadhu, Jhulan Goswami, Paramita Roy, Antara Jana, Gayatri Mal, Gouher Sultana, Dhar, Dipa Das, N Maji, Rupa Dutta, Shreya Karar, Aparna Mondal, Kashish Agarwal, P P Paul, Prativa, Mita Paul, S P Aich, Jhumia Khatun, Mamata, Richa, Ankita Chakraborty, Dhara Gujjar, Sushmita Ganguly

Tournament: Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2020-21

Format: ODI | Semifinals | Bengal vs Railways & Jharkhand vs Andhra

When & Where: 1st April, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot | Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground B, Rajkot

How and Where to Watch: The Bengal vs Railways semifinal match will be live streamed on Hotstar